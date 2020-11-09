‘Not sending you to the big jail’: Annapolis 18-year-old convicted in shooting sentenced to months at county jail, with decades in prison looming overhead

An Anne Arundel County judge chose promise Monday when she sentenced an 18-year-old man convicted of crimes stemming from a double shooting in Annapolis to months at the county jail, rather than years at a state prison.
Circuit Judge Pamela Alban handed down a sentence of 20 years in prison for Jariq James Downs, suspending all but 18 months at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center. She said she was giving Downs a chance to realize his potential but wouldn’t hesitate to lock him up if he balks at the terms of his five years of probation. If he does, she said she’d impose the remainder of the time behind bars.
“You have so much promise and I want that promise to come to life. This is your one and last shot to stay away from the prison system,” Alban said. She looked the skinny teenager in the eyes, waived his court fees and added: “I don’t want your money; I want you to get your life and act together. This is actually a gift under the facts of this case.”
Downs, from Annapolis, entered an Alford plea in October to second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and being a minor in possession of a firearm, having once been charged with attempted murder, among other felony offenses. The plea indicated Downs agreed prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him, but maintains his innocence. At sentencing, his attorney thanked prosecutors for the offer.
The State’s Attorney’s Office said the two victims in the case had refused to participate in proceedings, leaving them to lean on a video that lacked context.
But one of the victims came forward at the last minute. Jaymar Howard spoke not to prosecutors but to Downs' attorney, Kathleen Kirchner, after reading about Downs' plea in The Capital online. For days after Downs’ accepted prosecutors’ offer, the man who prosecutors said refused to come to court suddenly wanted to say something.
He submitted an affidavit at Kirchner’s office Nov. 2 saying he wasn’t sure who shot him but was certain it wasn’t Downs. With his word in writing, Kirchner filed papers to withdraw Downs' plea. The motion was made moot after a conversation between Kirchner, Downs and his mother before sentencing. Kirchner declined to comment on the affidavit, but offered her thoughts on her client’s punishment.
“I’m relieved at the outcome because too often we throw away potential and that didn’t happen in this,” she said.
Assistant State’s Attorney Glen Neubauer deferred judgement on Downs' punishment to Alban. He described the shooting as “spur of the moment," not premeditated, and played the surveillance video for the judge.
The footage lasted only a few seconds.
A group of men converged in Eastport Terrace on April 8. A melee ensued, during which a handgun fell to the ground. Downs picked up the handgun and fired three shots, as people fled in every direction.
Kirchner did not dispute that Downs shot the gun and chose to focus instead on the fact that one of the older men involved brought the gun to the fight. After he dropped it, she said everyone was going for it.
“Jariq didn’t go out this day... with the intention to harm anyone," Kirchner said.
Downs declined to address Alban. Kirchner and his mother, Clinique Venerable, spoke on his behalf.
Kirchner said the young man liked doing community service and looked forward to a career caring for the elderly, which he intended to pursue by obtaining a nursing degree at Anne Arundel Community College. Venerable said her son was stuck between that and finishing his training for a certification in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning, neither of which, she said, are “far fetched dreams.”
“He’s a genuine person. He’s very caring... he helps me around the house when he’s home,” said Venerable, who works two jobs to support her family.
Alban asked about a juvenile disposition. A magistrate found in 2017 that Downs had disturbed school activity, Neubauer had said, and he ended up in a juvenile program. Nobody was sure about the details.
The judge also worried about the frequency with which she was hearing gun cases in her courtroom. “People are getting shot and killed,” Alban said, and it wasn’t so far fetched to think someone could’ve died in this case.
But Alban agreed with the attorneys that Downs' actions were reactionary, not planned. As part of his probation upon his release from jail, she ordered Downs serve 18 months on house arrest — effectively bringing to three years his time in custody. She told Downs he must abstain from drugs and alcohol and that he may not, under any circumstances, possess a weapon.
“I think you deserved more than 18 months,” she said. "(But) I’m not sending you to the big jail.”