Three attorneys for the defense, at left, and two prosecutors, right, confer at the bench of Judge Laura Ripken, center, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. The judge ruled later that video from the crime scene would be admissible during the trial, scheduled for November. Public defenders Katy O’Donnell, Elizabeth Palan and William Davis are representing Jarrod Ramos, who has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible to multiple charges, including murder and assault, in the June 28, 2018, mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland. State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess and Assistant State’s Attorney James Tuomey are prosecuting the case. Drawing by Hannah Gaskill, Capital News Service, University of Maryland. (Hannah Gaskill)