Daughter of 61-year-old hit-and-run victim in Eastport hopes driver is found ‘so I can focus on my dad’s recovery’

Annapolis Police are still seeking information after a hit-and-run crash before the new year left a lifelong Eastport resident in critical condition.

At approximately 9:25 p.m. Dec. 30, an unknown motorist struck 61-year-old James “Sammy” Keller as he was crossing Chesapeake Avenue near State Street. According to his family, Keller was airlifted to Capital Regional Medical Center for treatment of several injuries, including ligament damage, fractures and, most concerningly, a traumatic brain injury.

In an interview with The Capital on Tuesday, the day her father was scheduled for a shoulder surgery, Keller’s daughter Jessie said the recovery will be long and so far has had “its ups and downs,” but that the family is “optimistic he’s going to survive.”

Since the incident, police have discovered the motorist was driving a white 2011-2015 Ford Edge with tinted windows when they hit Keller. Police are asking residents who live on Severn Avenue between Sixth Street to First Street to email footage to dmdekowsky@annapolis.gov, said Capt. Amy Miguez, a police spokesperson.

“We’re appealing to all Annapolis residents who may live in the area who either saw something or have a [Ring doorbell] camera that may have captured the event,” Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said in a Jan. 4 video shared on social media.

“Mr. Keller has a family who cares deeply about him,” Jackson continued. “He’s in very critical condition and we want the person that’s responsible for committing this crime, who left the scene of a personal injury accident to be apprehended and held accountable.”

Photo of James “Sammy” Keller and daughter Jessie. On Dec. 30, Keller was struck by an unknown motorist while crossing Chesapeake Avenue. He was flown to a local hospital in critical condition after suffering, among other pains, a traumatic brain injury. (Jessie Keller)

Born and raised in Eastport, Keller was described by his daughter as a “fun, spontaneous, one-of-a-kind person.” She said he enjoyed fishing and crabbing, spending time with friends and hunting a variety of game. A self-employed construction worker, Keller is also the primary caretaker for his 90-year-old father.

Jessie Keller said friends, family, and neighbors have not only provided “tremendous support” for her dad, but for her grandfather as well.

“Our family is really small, but very close,” the daughter said. “Through this process, it’s so terrible that it happened, but it really means so much to me knowing how much people loved my dad. I’m very grateful for that.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Keller’s recovery had raised more than $32,000 as of Tuesday.

The Keller family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the driver and Metro Crime Stoppers, a volunteer organization that supports police in eight jurisdictions across the state, is offering an additional $2,000 for information.

“I want this part of it to be done,” Jessie Keller said, referring to the investigation. “I want it to be done so that I can focus on my dad’s recovery.”

Anyone with information can contact police at 410-268-9000, or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587), visiting www.metrocrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips smartphone app.