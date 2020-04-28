Man charged with impersonating federal agent at Gambrills Wegmans

Anne Arundel County police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly impersonated a federal agent and brandished a replica firearm at the Wegmans in Gambrills.
Kenneth Dion Postell, 53, has been charged with impersonating a police officer, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and possessing forged currency, according to online court records.
Police said Postell is from Calvert County, while court records indicate he lives in Prince George’s County.
Postell does not have an attorney listed in court records. He is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.
An off-duty Anne Arundel County police officer was told that a person may have displayed a handgun to an employee at the Wegmans located at 1413 S. Main Chapel Way, police said.
Officers descended upon the grocery store and found Postell in the parking lot. Police said that Postell told officers he was a federal agent.
Postell apparently became hysterical while talking to officers, drawing the attention of employees and patrons, according to police.
Police said Postell is not a federal law enforcement officer. Furthermore, officers found an “Airsoft” pistol in his backpack.
The police department encourages anybody with information or who may have encountered Postell to contact detectives with the Western District Station at 410-222-6155.