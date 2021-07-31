23-year-old son of cybersecurity executive arrested, charged with her murder Saturday

Anne Arundel County police arrested the son of a cybersecurity executive on Saturday and charged him with murdering his 58-year-old mother Juanita Koilpillai who was found dead from multiple sharp force injuries Sunday.
Andrew Weylin Beavers, 23, who lived with his mother at her house on the 6300 block of Genoa Road, was taken into custody Saturday in Leesburg, Virginia, and charged with first and second-degree murder.
Koilpillai was reported missing by her boyfriend around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25 after he found blood inside her home. Police searched the area and found her body hidden outside. Koilpillai’s car was missing from the house and discovered in Leesburg, Virginia, where Beavers’ father lives and where Koilpillai had another residence.
Police said Beavers was interviewed in Leesburg and identified as a suspect the day after Koilpillai’s body was found. Officers noticed a fresh cut on his right hand which he could not explain, police said. The car was transported back to Anne Arundel County as evidence.
A medical examiner determined Koilpillai died from multiple injuries from a sharp object. Police said forensic analysts found Beavers’ and Koilpillai’s DNA on a knife.
Koilpillai was an accomplished cybersecurity professional who created several successful start-ups. She also spent time developing deep friendships and mentoring younger women in the technology field, her friends and colleagues said. Koilpillai moved to a waterfront home in Tracys Landing and was enjoying a new chapter of her life, friends said.
Beavers was arrested at a residence in the 39000 block of Thomas Mill Road, Leesburg, Virginia, without incident and is waiting extradition back to Anne Arundel County.
Police are still investigating the homicide and ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at at 410-222-4731. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.