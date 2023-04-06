Shooting involving family members leaves two dead in Glen Burnie, police say

A Greensboro, North Carolina man shot and killed his uncle Wednesday night in Glen Burnie before turning the weapon on himself, Anne Arundel County Police said.

At around 10 p.m., police responded to an unknown disturbance at the 7300 block of Red Pond Court in Glen Burnie. As they approached the residence, shots were fired and several people ran out of the house.

Once police entered, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds and began giving medical aid. The suspected shooter, Daniel Ayim Amponsah, 27, and his uncle Kofi Frempong, 47, of Bowie, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called and a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Amponsah, had invited family members to his mother’s house in Glen Burnie. Once he arrived at the residence, he became very agitated eventually pulling out a handgun and threatening the family, police said.

Amponsah turned the gun on the victim, Frempong, and fired as the family rushed out of the house, police said. Before police could enter, the suspect shot himself, police said. No other family members were harmed.

Based on the evidence, detectives are calling the shootings a homicide-suicide.

The killing is the fourth being investigated by Anne Arundel County Police this year. Annapolis Police have reported two additional homicides.

Police are still investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.