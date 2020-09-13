xml:space="preserve">
27-year-old man shot, killed in Glen Burnie Saturday night, Anne Arundel police say

Donovan Conaway
By
Capital Gazette
Sep 13, 2020 10:38 AM

A 27-year-old man died Saturday night in Glen Burnie after being shot, Anne Arundel County police said.

At around 11:44 p.m. county police responded to reports of an injured man in the 500 Block of Delaware Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered Fillmore Burris with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The homicide unit is conducting witness interviews. The investigation is ongoing. The investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community at this time, police said.

