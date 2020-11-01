Bowie man charged with first-degree murder after Prince George’s County police say he shot his wife

A 67-year-old woman was killed inside her Bowie home Thursday, and Prince George’s County police charged her husband with murder after they say he admitted to shooting her.
On Thursday, at around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the couple’s home on Backus Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located Brenda May inside suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined Keith May, 61, shot his wife, police said.
Keith May was charged with first-degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.
He does not have an attorney listed in online court records.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, police ask that they call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) The case number is 20-0050635.