74-year-old injured by knife in struggle to escape man who invaded her Edgewater home; Police search for suspect

A home invasion in Edgewater left a 74-year-old woman with a knife wound early Friday morning, and the suspect has not been located, Anne Arundel County police said.
At around 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a home invasion that had just occurred at a private residence on the 300 block of Likes Road in Edgewater. The woman said an unknown man armed with a knife entered her home and confronted her while in her bedroom. While struggling with him, she sustained a small puncture wound to her upper torso.
The victim was able to get away from the suspect and call 911 for police assistance. The suspect then fled the residence in an unknown direction. Numerous units responded to her home and provided medical attention. Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel transported the woman to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Evidence technicians and detectives established a perimeter and an extensive search was conducted with the assistance of the police helicopter and canine units.
Officers conducted a door-to-door canvas of the surrounding neighborhood homes to speak with community members to ensure community safety and attempt to locate the suspect.
Southern District detectives are urging anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers 24-Hours a day toll-free at 1-866-7LOCKUP