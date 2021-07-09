xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Three arrested after a home invasion in Brooklyn Park Thursday

Donovan Conaway
By
Capital Gazette
Jul 09, 2021 3:10 PM

Three people were arrested after fleeing a home invasion in Brooklyn Park on Thursday night, Anne Arundel County police said.

At around 11:30 p.m., Anne Arundel officers responded to a report of an armed subject at a residence in the 5200 block of 4th Street. A man who the victim knew entered the residence, displayed a handgun and demanded property, police said.

The occupant of the home complied and the man fled in a vehicle occupied by two other people. Responding officers located and attempted to stop the vehicle, a white Volkswagen, which fled, police said. Officers pursued and the vehicle came to a stop in the 6000 block of Ritchie Highway.

The three occupants of the Volkswagen were taken into custody. Wayne Rothe, of Pasadena, was charged with first and third-degree burglary, two counts of first and second-degree assault and a host of other charges. Rothe is being held without bond. He did not have an attorney listed in court records as of Friday afternoon.

Another occupant had a previous warrant for his arrest served and was released on his own recognizance. There were no new charges issued in relation to the home invasion. And a third person was charged with traffic violations.

