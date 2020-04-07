Gun-wielding assailants break into Annapolis home, rob woman, police say

Two gun-wielding assailants broke into a Bay Ridge Gardens residence Monday night and robbed a woman in the latest episode of gun violence to afflict the community, Annapolis police said.
The home invasion occurred just hours after Annapolis officials gathered at the apartment complex to tell neighbors about the arrest of a man in the latest fatal shooting to have happened there. Two more remain unsolved.
Police said Tuesday that two intruders, described only as males, forced their way into the woman’s residence on Marcs Court around 11:30 p.m.
The men struck her in the face with a gun and forced the woman into her bedroom, where, at gunpoint, they took her cash and cell phone, police said.
Police said the woman did not know the intruders.
Hours earlier, Annapolis officials announced to the Bay Ridge Gardens community the arrest of a man in the March 15 fatal shooting of Leslie Eugene Saunders, who police say was gunned down at close range in the neighborhood.
Police charged Michael Davon Gibson, 21, of President Street, with murder for allegedly gunning down the 49-year-old.
The broad-daylight killing was described as “brazen” and “senseless” by Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson, who worried aloud about children and families outside on that Sunday afternoon.
“Children have a right to go outside and play without being in the crossfire," Jackson told The Capital.
Police have not yet made arrests in the cases of 30-year-old Tierra Taylor and 27-year-old Kory Johnson, who were both gunned down in Bay Ridge Gardens. Jackson has pressed the importance of the community speaking up about their killings, for he says his detectives cannot solve homicides without witnesses.
Jackson said he was confident that his new cold case squad, headed by veteran investigator Stanley Brandford, would make strides in the solving the city’s unsolved homicides.
As police investigate the fatalities, guns have persistently popped up in the Bay Ridge Gardens. On Sunday, Annapolis police officers recovered a handgun from a stairwell of an apartment building on Marcs Court, which is just one block long.
Police said they were responding to reports of “unknown males” gambling in a stairwell. When officers arrived, police said the group dispersed. But behind the stairs, police found and confiscated the gun.
Jackson touted the recovery in a phone interview. He called Belgian-made FN handgun a “nasty weapon," featuring “rubber-tip bullets that can penetrate almost anything.”
“Who knows what we prevented just (Sunday),” Jackson said.