Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan adds an additional $10,000 to Annapolis shooting suspect reward

The reward for information regarding the shooting of a Naval Academy mother is now $30,000 after Gov. Larry Hogan authorized an additional $10,000.
Michelle Cummings, 57, of Houston, was relaxing early Tuesday morning with friends on the elevated patio outside of the Graduate Hotel on West Street when she was fatally shot. She was in Annapolis to bring her son to the Naval Academy for Induction Day. Police say she was not the intended target.
Yesterday, during a press conference on Pleasant Street, the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for Cummings’ death.
Hogan said in a statement he spoke with the Cummings family and expressed condolences. The Maryland State Police have offered full resources and are able to support the FBI, ATF and other involved law enforcement agencies.
This article will be updated.