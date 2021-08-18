A hit-and-run in Crofton leaves a woman in critical condition, police say

A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by the mirror of a passing vehicle that failed to stop, then struck by additional passing vehicles that also failed to stop, police said.
At around 4:27 a.m. Wednesday, Anne Arundel County officers responded to Crain Highway in the area of Crawford Boulevard for a crash involving a pedestrian.
A pedestrian was in the travel portion of northbound Crain Highway, just south of Crawford Boulevard, when she was struck by the driver-side mirror of a passing vehicle that is believed to be a Ford truck, police said. The pedestrian was then struck by other passing vehicles, police said.
The woman was transported by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel to an area trauma center where she is in critical condition, according to police.
Preliminarily, a pedestrian error is believed to be the primary cause of this crash, police said. However, the crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section. Anyone with any information is asked to call Traffic Safety at 410-222-8573 or the TipLine 410-222-4700 immediately.
The description of the car is a 1999 to 2007 Ford Super-Duty truck or van that is missing its telescoping driver-side mirror. The color of the vehicle is not known.