Traffic stop leads to heroin bust near Pumphrey, Anne Arundel police say

Anne Arundel County police officers discovered almost 6 ounces of heroin Tuesday morning during a traffic stop near Pumphrey.
Officers pulled over a vehicle in the 6000 block of Belle Grove Road around 2 a.m. and approached the car.
Police said they found a large Ziploc bag with approximately 170 grams of heroin, four gel capsules of heroin, a baggie of crack cocaine and six strips of Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction.
The drugs were accompanied by a host of paraphernalia, according to police.
Officers arrested the three occupants of the vehicle: Chester Thurman Barnes, III, 48, Geri Burnice Watts, 40, and Holly Renee Loyd, 40.
Police said the three residents of the Brooklyn Park area were charged accordingly, though their cases do not yet appear in online court records.
It’s unclear if they are being held or have been released from custody.