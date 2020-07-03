One in custody after Bowie grocery store assault police say was a hate crime

Police say they have one Black man into custody Thursday after he assaulted another Black man in a Bowie grocery store because he was dating a white woman.
Bowie police said they are investigating the stabbing Wednesday morning in the Giant on Annapolis Road as a possible hate crime. Although they identified the man detained during the search of a home in Washington, D.C., Thursday, no charges appear in online court records.
Police say the 26-year old approached an interracial couple shopping around 11:30 a.m. and bumped their cart with his. He then bumped into the man and made derogatory statements about a Black man dating a white woman, witnesses told police.
At some point, police said, the assailant brandished a pocket knife and threatened the woman, approaching her with his knife drawn.
The two men struggled over the knife, and the victim sustained a stab wound to the back of his right leg, police said. The attacker fled the store and drove away.
Paramedics treated the man for his stab wound at the scene. Police described the injury as minor.
The woman was not injured, according to police.
