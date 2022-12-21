Recently revealed Harriet Tubman statue at Banneker-Douglass Museum defaced in Annapolis

A Harriet Tubman statue recently loaned from a Baltimore gallery to an Annapolis museum was defaced Saturday, museum officials announced in a press release.

The statue, a piece of the Goya Contemporary Gallery, “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé,” was transported to the front of the Banneker-Douglass Museum, the state of Maryland’s official museum of African American heritage, in September. According to the release, staff members noticed that the vévé, a beaded staff the Tubman figure held in its left hand, was missing and notified law enforcement immediately.

“We’re saddened that this has occurred,” said the museum’s Executive Director Chanel Johnson. “If anyone has any information connected to the theft, please let us know. We are asking for the community’s assistance in this effort. We are praying for the return of the vévé to restore the statue to its original state.”

The museum will be closed while the investigation is underway.

This story will be updated.