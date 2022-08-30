‘All that I’m left with is fear’: 50-year-old sentenced to life for attempted rape of Mayo woman

A man who was found guilty of attempting to rape an elderly woman in her Mayo home received a life sentence Tuesday afternoon following a tense hearing where he continued to deny his involvement in the assault.

The victim, a 75-year-old woman who successfully fought off her assailant on the evening of Aug. 13, 2021, said that while she had mostly recovered from the encounter, it left a permanent scar on the quiet Mayo community which was awoken that night by police searching for a man who had broken into the woman’s home and attacked her.

“Their lives were changed that night,” said the woman, who The Capital is not naming because she is a victim of sexual assault.

Paul Daniel Harell, 50, used his time during sentencing to continue to claim innocence, telling the judge he had pulled his life together after being convicted of three rapes during the 1990s in Washington state.

He said he would continue to claim innocence for the Mayo encounter, where prosecutors said, and jurors agreed in June, that he entered the woman’s home in the middle of the night and grabbed her throat, fighting her until she triggered her medical alert button which sounded an alarm.

“It just wasn’t me, your honor,” he said.

Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Pamela K. Alban told Harell that after sitting through the trial and other related hearings, she had “no doubt” he was the man who had entered the woman’s home that night. Coming to Maryland after spending more than half of his life in either prison or civil commitment for sexually violent behavior, Harell had ignored all warning signs of his behavior returning, she said.

“I always look for good, and I look for hope,” Alban said. “Here, I don’t have any hope.

“All that I’m left with is fear — fear for any woman that would have the great misfortune of encountering you.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Anastasia Prigge, who argued the case during the trial in June, described Harell as an offender with an “unrelenting appetite to attack women sexually,” who is also a “very sophisticated person who thinks on his feet” to avoid getting caught.

Prigge noted eight different allegations of sexual assault involving Harell, six of which he has since partially or fully confessed to committing.

“It’s just staggering, the number of victims he’s accumulated,” Prigge said.

Defense attorney Anne Stewart-Hill, a public defender, said Harell “did well” when he served as an aviation ordnanceman in the Navy in the early 1990s, and said his untreated childhood trauma had reinforced his negative relationships with women, leading to his first rape convictions while he was yet to develop. She reiterated her arguments from the trial at the sentencing hearing, arguing that Harell had changed since his previous convictions.

“People do change,” she said. “The Paul Harell of 1992 and 1993 is not the Paul Harell of 2021 and 2022.

Alban issued Harell a life sentence with the possibility of parole, the maximum sentence for his attempted first-degree rape conviction. He also will have to re-register as a sex offender, and is prohibited from contacting the victim.

“I don’t see the warrant for your release,” Alban said, later telling Harell that she saw no other option than to “lock you away as long as I possibly can.”