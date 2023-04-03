Anne Arundel County police officer arrested, suspended with pay after pushing, sending wife to hospital

A 16-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department was arrested last week and suspended with pay after allegedly assaulting his wife during an argument, according to court documents.

Cpl. Hans Hopple was charged with second-degree assault Wednesday, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum punishment of 10 years of incarceration.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 6200 block of Solomons Island Road in Tracys Landing for reports of a domestic assault.

Investigators met with Hopple’s wife, who said the couple had been arguing over “marital issues” when Hopple pushed her upper chest. She fell, hurt her hip and was later transported to the Anne Arundel Medical Center, according to charging documents.

Hopple was arrested that night and later released on recognizance.

There were three children in the house at the time of the assault, police said.

His wife filed for divorce in Circuit Court Thursday.

Hopple was the second county police veteran arrested in March. About two weeks earlier, detective Ian Preece of the Criminal Investigation Division was arrested on drunk driving charges after crashing into a sign near Ritchie Highway.

Preece, who was shot in the line of duty in 2020, has been with county police for 15 years.

Both he and Hopple were suspended with pay, pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards, police said.