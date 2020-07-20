Man shot in Arundel Mills Mall parking lot, Anne Arundel police say

A man was shot during an argument early Sunday morning outside the Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover, Anne Arundel County police said.
The man was taken to the hospital for what police described as non life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded around 5:15 a.m. to the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle after somebody called about a shooting.
Police said the man had gotten into an argument with someone in a vehicle.
A witness heard a gunshot and then the vehicle fled the area.
Anyone with information is encouraged contacted detectives with the department’s Western District Police station by dialing 410-222-6155.
If a caller wishes to remain anonymous, they can dial the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.