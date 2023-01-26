Anne Arundel Police investigating killing of Odenton man in Hanover shopping center

Anne Arundel Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Hanover on Wednesday night, the department said.
Officers responded around 9 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center on the 2600 block of Annapolis Road. They found the victim, 26-year-old Markus Nocho, of Hanover, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Nocho was transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at (410) 222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.
This is the second homicide reported in Anne Arundel County this year.
The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the killing of 18-year-old Reco Ramon Johnson on Sunday. Johnson was found around 7 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds in the Woodside Gardens community and was declared dead at the scene.