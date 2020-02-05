xml:space="preserve">
Dale Chase was arrested Tuesday on handgun charges.
A Lexington Park man was arrested Tuesday after officers found a loaded handgun in his vehicle, Anne Arundel County police said.

At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers pulled over Dale Chase as he was driving his Lincoln Navigator near Forest Drive and Bywater Road in Annapolis. While conducting a traffic stop, officers received information that a handgun was concealed in the vehicle. A search recovered a 9 mm Taurus 709 slim handgun loaded with seven rounds.

Chase was arrested and transported to the Southern District station for processing, according to police reports. He was charged with having a handgun in his vehicle, a loaded handgun in his vehicle, a handgun on his person and a loaded handgun on his person.

Chase was not charged with any traffic violations.

