Gunshots reported in Glen Burnie after altercation, Anne Arundel police say

An altercation in a Glen Burnie neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon culminated in gunshots, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers spoke to witnesses, who told police there was an altercation during which someone hopped out of a car, pulled out a handgun and shot at the car.
The car, described by witnesses as a silver Nissan Altima, sped off, police said.
Police said the person who shot at the car fled. The person was described by police only as a male.
Officers responded to the 400 block of Hideaway Loop around 5:40 p.m. and searched the area to no avail, police said.
It’s unclear if anybody reported injuries as a result of the gunfire.
Police encourage anybody with information to call detectives with the department’s Eastern District Station in Pasadena at 410-222-6145.
If someone has information and wishes to remain anonymous, they can call the county’s Tip Line at 410-222-4700.