Meade High locks down after two students found to have BB guns; teens charged, police say

A lockdown at Meade Senior High School has ended after police charged two students who had taken BB guns to the campus, according to a spokesperson.

Police said a 15-year-old from Odenton and a 16-year-old from Hanover were charged following the incident. Anne Arundel County Public Schools officials placed the facility on lockdown Thursday morning after they had received “multiple reports that a student had a gun,” Bob Mosier, a spokesperson for AACPS, said.

School administration “became aware of a video circulating that showed a student armed with a handgun in a bathroom,” Anne Arundel County Police tweeted. That student was found in a bathroom with a BB gun, and was placed in custody, Mosier said.

Update (1:25 p.m.):

Charges have been filed against a 15-year-old from Odenton and a 16-year-old from Hanover in the attached incident. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) March 10, 2022

While interviewing other students in the video, police found a second student with a BB gun and placed them in custody as well, police tweeted.

The lockdown ended at about 1 p.m., and school will let out at its normal time, Mosier said, and he school system is “working closely” with police and Ft. Meade officials to continue investigating.