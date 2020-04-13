Anne Arundel police collect evidence of gunfire Sunday night in Glen Burnie

Spent bullet shell casings were recovered Sunday night in Glen Burnie after gunfire was reported to authorities, Anne Arundel County police said Monday.
Police officers responded around 11:40 p.m. to the 7900 block of Silent Shadow Court in Glen Burnie for reports of gunshots.
A witness told police they saw a male shoot a handgun before fleeing with another person. Police said it was unclear from the witness’ account if the gunman was firing at someone else.
Officers found seven 9mm shell casings as they canvassed the area, police said.
A single bullet struck a vehicle, but there were no injuries reported to police.
The police department encourages anyone with information about the gunfire to contact detectives with the Eastern District Police Station in Pasadena at 410-222-6145. If a caller wishes to remain anonymous, they can dial 410-222-4700 for the county’s Tip Line.