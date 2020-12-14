Glen Burnie man arrested after police say he stole 20 guns from Pasadena home

A Glen Burnie man was charged Friday with burglary and theft after police say he stole 20 guns from a Pasadena garage in October.
Daniel Louis Hopwood, 20, entered a garage on Belhaven Avenue in Pasadena, opened a locked gun safe and took 20 firearms, police said. The safe was reportedly opened without force and the electronic keypad was lying on the floor.
Police discovered evidence from the burglary after issuing a warrant for Hopwood and his residence on North Channel Drive in Glen Burnie. Hopwood, who was already in custody for having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, was charged with several counts of burglary and theft. His bail was set at $50,000.