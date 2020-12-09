Pasadena homeowner gets months in jail after gun, drug charges stemming from fatal shooting

Acquitted of murder, a Pasadena man was sentenced Wednesday to about six months in jail for drug and gun charges stemming from the fatal shooting on his property.
The sentence brings to a conclusion the court cases resulting from a deadly encounter in September 2019 that claimed the life of Jeffrey Dickinson.
After an Anne Arundel County jury determined in October that Gregory Korwek acted in self-defense when he fired a shotgun at the 44-year-old, all that remained to be resolved were the drug and gun charges resulting from the pills and arsenal of guns which investigators retrieved from Korwek’s house in Pasadena. Because of a previous conviction, he was not allowed to have the guns.
Having pleaded guilty in October to illegal possession of the shotgun he used to kill Dickinson, Korwek, 41, struck a deal with prosecutors in a separate set of charges stemming from the shooting. He pleaded guilty Tuesday in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court to two counts of drug possession, two counts of possessing a rifle or shotgun despite being convicted of a disqualifying offense and three counts of illegal possession of a handgun.
Circuit Judge Donna Schaeffer sentenced him to seven years incarceration and suspended all but 18 months behind bars. She credited him for about a year of pre-trial detention, much of which he spent on house arrest. Schaeffer tacked on five years of supervised probation upon his release. If Korwek violates probation, she could hand down up two five and a half years in prison.
Korwek’s attorney, Peter O’Neill, had asked Schaeffer to let him go home to his family. O’Neill said he’d served enough time and been through enough.
He discouraged Schaeffer from considering Dickinson’s death in sentencing Korwek — he said doing so would disregard the jury’s verdict — and cast some culpability of the gun charges on the Maryland government, which he said passed a law that changed Korwek’s status from legal to illegal gun owner without notifying him.
Prosecutors, saying they respected the jury’s verdict, urged Schaeffer to consider all the circumstances that brought Korwek into her courtroom.
“The defendant’s conduct had tragic consequences,” Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Steinhardt told Schaeffer.
There was an argument about whether Schaeffer should allow a member of Dickinson’s family to provide a statement about how Korwek’s crimes affected the family.
Acknowledging the family suffered a “tremendous loss,” O’Neill argued that because the jury had acquitted Korwek of murder, manslaughter and using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, there was no victim to the crimes Korwek pleaded guilty to. Prosecutors rebutted that if Korwek hadn’t had the shotgun illegally, Dickinson would be alive.
“That’s what guns do, they shoot things...” Assistant State’s Attorney Glen Neubauer said. “In this particular case, where this particular gun took the life of Mr. Dickinson (the family members) are absolutely victims.”
In the end, Schaeffer allowed testimony from Dickinson’s family and a host of people who spoke to Korwek’s character. She said her decision would not be swayed by sympathy for either family.
The words of Dickinson’s only sister, Heather Rodriguez, and Korwek’s wife, Elizabeth, underscored how the tragedy had devastated two families, albeit to different effects.
Korwek shot Dickinson in the morning of Sept. 18, 2019, in his driveway on Orr Court, after a childish dispute between them and another man, Justin Fiorenza. Korwek urged Dickinson not to come to his property and called police. Dickinson arrived on a motor scooter before officers. Korwek yelled at him to go away but testified that Dickinson charged him. He said he unleashed one blast from the shotgun.
Dickinson died on the pavement in moments. The detectives’ investigation dragged on for months. About a year later, Korwek’s trial spanned a week. O’Neill argued the homicide was justified self-defense; prosecutors said Korwek was too quick to shoot. The jury returned a verdict in two hours. They decided the homicide did not amount to second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter.
The loss and the jury’s decision devastated Dickinson’s loved ones, Rodriguez told Schaffer. She detailed how she heard of her brother’s death and had to call her parents, away celebrating 40 years of marriage, to break the news that their only son had died. Rodriguez relived her mother’s response and described the “months of continuing horror” that followed.
Dickinson’s family was angered and hurt that the “admitted shooter” got to await trial at home, Rodriguez said. She said she hoped Korwek was haunted by nightmares.
Elizabeth Korwek testified she worries what will happen to her husband if he hears a loud noise. His therapist testified that he shows signs of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, symptoms he said he picked up on as Korwek told the same story again and again. His sister said her brother was now a shadow of the confident man who’d been her hero growing up.
“Our life is not the same,” Elizabeth Korwek told Schaeffer.
O’Neill said his legal fees had bankrupted the family and that Korwek’s contracting business is in shambles after the court process — losses it’ll take a lifetime to recover from.
After everyone spoke for him, Korwek stood up. His face was red, and his eyes welled up.
He told Schaeffer he didn’t know he was prohibited from having those guns, weapons he purchased legally as a licensed firearms dealer.
Then, he turned to Dickinson’s family; their expressions were overcome with shock.
“No matter what the verdict was, I will always carry the guilt with me,” Korwek said. “I see his face at night.”