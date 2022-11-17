Anne Arundel Police arrest 32-year-old in Glen Burnie stabbing homicide

Anne Arundel Police charged a 32-year-old man with murder in connection to a stabbing homicide early Thursday in Glen Burnie.

Police identified and arrested Swayne Jay Powers Jr. of Glen Burnie, several hours after they responded at about 4:30 a.m. to the 7900 block of Benesch Circle. They found the victim, Vincent Eugene Rawlings III, 26, suffering from stab wounds. Rawlings, a Glen Burnie resident, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Powers has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, along with other charges, court records show.

Detectives believe the stabbing stemmed from an earlier dispute, police said.

Police charged Powers with second-degree assault Thursday in a separate incident.

Powers did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

There have been 14 homicides in Anne Arundel County this year.