Glen Burnie woman charged with stabbing another woman during fight, Anne Arundel police say

A Glen Burnie woman was arrested Thursday after Anne Arundel County police said she stabbed an acquaintance during a fight.
Shavon Green, 34, was arrested around noon after officers responded to the 300 block of 6th Avenue in Glen Burnie for a reported stabbing. Charges against Green are not yet in the police system.
Officers said they don’t know what the argument was about that prompted the assault. The victim was taken to a local hospital with sharp-force injuries to her upper body that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.