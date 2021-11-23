19-year-old charged with discharging a firearm after gunshots reported in Glen Burnie, police say

Anne Arundel County police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a report of shots fired in Glen Burnie on Sunday night, the department said Monday.
Officers responded around 8:25 p.m. Sunday to the 7900 block of Stone Haven Drive where a witness reported hearing two gunshots and seeing a suspect and his car. Police said officers saw a vehicle that fit the witness’s description and pulled over a blue 2006 Kia Sportage.
The driver, Rasun Torbit, of Glen Burnie, was armed with a loaded 9mm polymer 80 handgun that did not have a serial number, police said. Polymer 80 guns without serial numbers are sometimes referred to as “ghost guns” because they are assembled by a user with separate parts and the guns can’t be tracked, police said.
Torbit was charged with discharging a firearm and seven other firearm offenses, according to electronic court records. He is being held without bond as of Tuesday. Torbit did not have an attorney listed in online court records Tuesday.