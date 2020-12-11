Man arrested after shooting at car in Glen Burnie, fled scene with baby, Anne Arundel police say

A man was arrested after firing several shots at a vehicle on the 6600 block of Rapid Water Way in Glen Burnie Thursday afternoon before fleeing with his daughter, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Joshua Anderson, of Glen Burnie, fired at a vehicle before running into an apartment building to collect his baby daughter. Anderson then drove away in a white 2008 BMW with his daughter sitting in the front seat unsecured, police said.
Officers responded to Rapid Water Way around 2:40 p.m. located Anderson near the scene in his car, where they discovered a .40 caliber Glock handgun. A forensic team is determining if the shell casings collected from the scene of the shooting match the handgun, police said.
There are no reported injuries. Police are investigating if the fired upon vehicle was occupied.
Police charged Anderson with gun offenses and traffic violations.
The baby was picked up by her mother.