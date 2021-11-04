Anne Arundel County police: Two men in stable condition after shooting in Glen Burnie Tuesday night

A 22-year-old man and a 47-year-old man are in stable condition after they were shot in Glen Burnie Tuesday night, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Kenilworth Court in Glen Burnie for a reported shooting. Officers found a 22-year-old man and a 47-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Detectives believe the 47-year-old man was not the intended target of the shooting.
Both men were transported to area hospitals with injuries that are not life-threatening.
Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145. People who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.