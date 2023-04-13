Anne Arundel Police investigating Glen Burnie shooting

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Glen Burnie Thursday afternoon where at least one victim was found, the department said.

As of 1 p.m., officers were at the scene on the 400 block of Glen Mar Road near Phoebe Road, the department wrote on social media.

Lt. Jacklyn Davis, a department spokesperson, could not confirm the victim’s condition.

Units on scene of a shooting - 400 block of Glen Mar Road off of Phoebe Road Glen Burnie. One victim. Suspect described as black male wearing all dark clothing. Watch for First Responders in the area. pic.twitter.com/pL179i3ZUW — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) April 13, 2023

Police noted a suspect in dark clothing who has not been apprehended.

Police are asking that citizens in the area watch for first responders.

This story will be updated.