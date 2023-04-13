Anne Arundel Police investigating Glen Burnie shooting

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Glen Burnie Thursday afternoon where at least one victim was found, the department said.
As of 1 p.m., officers were at the scene on the 400 block of Glen Mar Road near Phoebe Road, the department wrote on social media.
Lt. Jacklyn Davis, a department spokesperson, could not confirm the victim’s condition.
Police noted a suspect in dark clothing who has not been apprehended.
Police are asking that citizens in the area watch for first responders.
This story will be updated.