Two men fire into cars parked at Glen Burnie Chick-Fil-A, Anne Arundel County police say

Anne Arundel County police are searching for two men who shot into an occupied car at a Chick-fil-A parking lot in Glen Burnie Tuesday night.
Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the parking lot of 6709 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie for a reported shooting. Police discovered two men entered the restaurant parking lot on foot, fired several rounds that struck two vehicles and then fled in an unknown direction.
Two people were sitting in one of the cars that were damaged by gunfire but neither person was injured. The second car was unoccupied.
Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.