Man suffers non-fatal gunshot wound while driving away from carjackers, Anne Arundel County Police said

A man was shot in his upper torso after driving away from two suspects attempting to steal the car he rode in, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers arrived around 12:50 a.m. to the 200 block of Woodhill Drive and Oak Manor Drive in Glen Burnie for a report of shots fired. Police collected spent shell casings in the roadway.
Officers were later called to a local hospital for a man suffering gunshot wounds to his upper torso. The man’s injures are considered non-life threatening. A second man who was in the car was located with no reported injuries, police said.
Police believe two unknown suspects approached the victims and attempted to take their vehicle. As the victims drove away, the suspects fired shots that struck the car and one of the victims.
The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County police tip line at 410- 222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.