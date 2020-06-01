Millersville man charged with shooting of 14-year-old in Glen Burnie

A Millersville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 14-year-old boy in Glen Burnie in mid May, Anne Arundel County police said.
Tyler Vincent Berry, of Minton Court, has been charged with felony and misdemeanor assault, a host of firearms offenses, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, according to online court records.
The 18-year-old is being held without bond. He does not have an attorney listed online.
Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. May 21 to the 100 block of Loyd Lane for reports of a shooting.
Police said they found a 14-year-old inside the Heritage Overlook apartments suffering from one gunshot wound. The teen was transported to a hospital with injuries police described as non life-threatening.
Evidence led detectives with the department’s Northern District Station to identify Berry as the shooter, according to police.
Police said detectives gathered intelligence and did surveillance for several days and, with the help of Maryland State Police, found and arrested Berry in the 4700 block of BelAir Road in Baltimore.