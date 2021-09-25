Anne Arundel police are investigating an overnight shooting in Glen Burnie

A 23-year-old man was shot in the torso in Glen Burnie and transported to shock trauma with injuries Anne Arundel County police believe aren’t life-threatening.
At around 10:25 p.m., county police were called to the 8000 block of Greenleaf Terrace Drive for reports of a shooting. While on the scene, officers received information that a man was laying on the ground in the block of 8000 Crainmount Drive.
Eastern District Detectives are investigating the overnight shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Eastern District at (410) 222-6145 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (410) 222-4700.