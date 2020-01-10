Annapolis police have charged a 44-year-old Glen Burnie man with child pornography and sexually assaulting a minor.
Jose Melecio Argueta was arrested by detectives Thursday near his home in Glen Burnie after police received reports Sunday of alleged sex offenses occurring in the unit block of Juliana Circle West in Annapolis.
Argueta is the driver of a church transportation van and on four occasions — the first of which occurred on Dec. 19 — sexually assaulted the 13-year-old victim and during some of which he took pornographic photos of the victim, police said.
Argueta has been charged with 19 counts relating to the assaults, including four counts of felony third-degree sex offense, four counts of fourth-degree sexual contact, possession and distribution of child pornography and four counts of second-degree assault, among others, according to online court records.
He is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.
Anyone with information about these incidents or the suspect are urged to contact Detective Pyles at 410-260-3439 or tnpyles@annapolis.gov or submit anonymous tips through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.