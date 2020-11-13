Two Glen Burnie men arrested after 7-11 robbery with kitchen knife, Anne Arundel police say

Two Glen Burnie men were arrested in connection to a commercial robbery of 7-11 on Quarterfield Road in Glen Burnie.
Mike’l Jerome Lee-Johnson, 18, and Nayshawn Raekownlee Brown, 19, both of Glen Burnie, have been arrested in connection to the robbery.
At about 5:25 a.m. officers responded to reports of a robbery at the 7-11 on Quarterfield Road. Officers were told a man entered the store and displayed a kitchen knife, demanding money. The clerks backed away from the counter and the man took money from the register, fleeing with another man who stood watch outside, police said.
Lee-Johnson was located on Nov. 5 and arrested, police said. Brown was arrested Friday.
Lee-Johnson has been charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and other related charges, according to online court records. He did not have an attorney listed.
Brown’s charges were not yet available in online court records.