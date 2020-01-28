An assailant knocked unconscious a 72-year-old man and stole money from his wallet Monday evening outside the Home Depot in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police said officers were called to Baltimore Washington Medical Center around 12:30 a.m. after a patient reported being robbed earlier.
Officers learned that around 8:50 p.m., the 72-year-old man was getting out of his car in the Home Depot parking lot, located at 66 Mountain Road, when an assailant approached him, police said.
Police said the suspect, who they described as a black male wearing dark clothes, assaulted the man possibly using an object and knocked the man unconscious.
When the man came to, police said he found his wallet laying next to him on the ground. Cash was missing, though the man couldn’t pinpoint just how much.
Police said the man went home after he awoke but a family member called for an ambulance. Paramedics drove the man to the hospital in Glen Burnie for follow-up medical care.
The police department encourages anybody with information about the robbery to contact detectives with its Northern District Station at 410-222-6135.