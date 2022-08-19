Anne Arundel Police arrest Glen Burnie man following string of 7-Eleven robberies

Anne Arundel Police arrested a 26-year-old man they say is responsible for a string of robberies at Glen Burnie convenience stores over the last two months.

Dejuante Tyrell Sheppard, of Glen Burnie, is a suspect in six robberies at two 7-Elevens dating back to late June, including two that occurred this week on Tuesday and Thursday at the same location on Crain Highway, police said.

At around 5 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the 7-Eleven store on Crain Highway where they learned a suspect had entered the store brandishing a handgun, jumped over the counter and demanded cash from the register. After a store employee gave up the money, the suspect fled, police said.

An investigation led officers to the 400 block of Starwood Drive in Glen Burnie where they met a subject matching Sheppard’s description. Using a search warrant, police gathered evidence linking him to six robberies, they said. Police also charge that Sheppard robbed the location on June 22, July 3 and July 13. On July 17, police say Sheppard robbed another 7-Eleven location on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

Sheppard was arrested and charged with more than three dozen counts of felony robbery, armed robbery and assault along with a range of gun charges, according to online court records.

Sheppard does not have an attorney listed in online court records. A bail review hearing is set for Friday afternoon.