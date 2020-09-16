Anne Arundel County police arrest Glen Burnie man in connection to Hanover McDonald’s robbery

Anne Arundel County police announced Wednesday the arrest of a Glen Burnie man in connection to the robbery of a McDonald’s at Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover.
Beau Branden Fitzgerald, 27, of Glen Burnie has been charged with armed robbery, second-degree assault, theft less than $100, a firearm used in violent crime and other associated charges, according to online court records.
At about 1:45 p.m. Monday, Anne Arundel County police responded to the Hanover McDonalds for a report of an armed robbery. Officers said they were told the incident took place Sunday at about 9:45 a.m. when Fitzgerald went to pay for his food only to request back the payment and the food he ordered. The McDonald’s clerk complied, telling police a gun was implied but never displayed, police said.
Fitzgerald has the public defender’s listed as his attorney, though he has not been assigned one. He is being held without bond with a bail hearing that started at 11 a.m. Tuesday.