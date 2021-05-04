Glen Burnie man indicted by federal grand jury for impersonating U.S. marshal

A Glen Burnie man arrested last fall in a Walmart parking lot for allegedly pretending to be a U.S. marshall has been indicted by a federal grand jury, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Charges handed up in March were unsealed Monday in Baltimore during an initial court appearance by Renul Barnet Forbes, also known as “Michael Renul,” “Breion Jones,” and “Bree Jones,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland said in a statement released Tuesday. The 32-year-old Glen Burnie faces up to eight years in prison if convicted of both charges against him: false personation of a federal officer and possession of a fraudulently made government seal.
Forbes was arrested in September at the Walmart in Glen Burnie after police were called about reports of a man openly carrying what appeared to be a Glock handgun.
Approached in the parking lot by an off-duty Anne Arundel County police officer, Forbes refused to identify himself until uniformed officers arrived, police wrote in their own charging documents filed in state court.
Forbes then lifted his sweatshirt to expose a badge, firearm, handcuffs and additional magazines on his belt. Police said the badge was pinned to the same belt, but it took a while to determine it was a fraud. Forbes repeated that he was a U.S. Marshal, saying that people around Glen Burnie had seen him out and about in his uniform.
Forbes allegedly claimed to know a host of county police officers. Police said the officer Forbes called had text messages to prove Forbes identified himself as a federal agent.
The officers who detained Forbes contacted their own supervisors, and two sergeants and a lieutenant descended on the scene. They asked Forbes to put them in contact with his supervisor.
Forbes gave them a number; police called it. But the person that picked up the phone admitted they were no federal agent, the court record shows.
A county police sergeant called a supervisor with the U.S. Marshal Service, a federal agency responsible for security at federal courthouses and fugitive apprehension. The agent wasn’t ambiguous: Arrest Forbes, they said, according to charging documents.
He was charged with a number of state misdemeanors related to impersonating an officer, but all state charges have been dropped.
At his initial appearance in U.S. District Court, U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner ordered Forbes released on electronic home monitoring pending trial.
No attorney was listed in federal court records as representing Forbes. He could not be reached for comment.