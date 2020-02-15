A woman has been charged with attempted murder, defacement of religious property and other charges after telling investigators she threw a Molotov cocktail into a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Glen Burnie to “send a message” and that she couldn’t be arrested because she was “royalty,” according to charging records.
Heather Meisel, 43, of Halethorpe, was charged Friday for damages she admitted to causing to the Kingdom Hall in Glen Burnie. Meisel was charged with attempted murder, arson and other related charges. Charging documents note that the incident is a hate crime, but online court records do not yet show Meisel charged with a hate crime.
Meisel is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, attempted arson in the first and second degree, attempted malicious burning in the first degree, defacement of religious property and other charges.
Anne Arundel County Fire Marshal Investigators were called to the building on the 1300 block of William Street at 10:56 a.m. Thursday where they found a door with broken glass and a Molotov cocktail made from an apple cider vinegar bottle just inside, court documents state. A partially burned piece of cotton was found near the broken glass, but it didn’t seem to do major damage.
Police estimated damage to the building’s front door to be more than $1,000 and said more than $1,000 of personal property was destroyed inside.
Police located the suspect’s car identified from security footage on the 100 block of Egges Lane in Catonsville. As Meisel got out of the car, police matched her with the suspect in the security footage, court documents state.
When they tried to arrest her, Meisel resisted, telling officers she was “royalty,” court documents said. A black air-soft gun and a knife were confiscated from a belly bag she was wearing at the time of her arrest. Officers noted in charging documents the air-soft gun “was very realistic looking and could easily pass as a real firearm.”
Once taken back to the police station, charging documents state Meisel waived her rights and told investigators she made the Molotov cocktail at home, drove it to Kingdom Hall, broke the glass of its door and threw the bottle inside to “send a message.”
Security footage showed Meisel sat outside of the building in her car for almost an hour before approaching, court documents state. During that time two people walked past her car into the building, meaning the structure was occupied when the Molotov cocktail was thrown inside, according to charging documents.
Meisel's bail review hearing will be Tuesday in Glen Burnie District Court.