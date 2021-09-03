Federal judge sentences Glen Burnie man to a year of house arrest for impersonating U.S. Marshal

A federal judge sentenced a Glen Burnie man to 12 months of home confinement as part of three years of probation for impersonating a U.S. Marshal in Anne Arundel County from Jan. 2019 to Sept. 2020.
Renul Forbes, also known as Michael Renul, is also required to perform 100 hours of community service. Forbes, 32, pretended to be a “supervisory deputy” of the United States Marshalls Service, carrying with him a fake seal of the office and an airsoft gun. Forbes questioned Anne Arundel County police about their policies and practices to gain information about police responses to his apartment complex, according to the attorney general’s office.
An Anne Arundel County police officer encountered Forbes at a Glen Burnie retail store on Sept. 26, 2020. Forbes was driving a car equipped with police lights, which were really three USB-powered red and blue police lights controlled by a control panel on the driver’s seat visor. The police officer reported the Forbes approached him and asked whether he worked in the county’s northern district and whether he knew a particular officer Forbes identified by name.
When Forbes went into the store, the officer ran his license plate and learned the license plate belonged to a different vehicle, the windows of the car were tinted and lacked a front tag. The officer then asked Forbes to identify himself. Forbes provided a fake name and refused to present a driver’s license by telling the officer he was “not qualified” to ask for his credentials, according to the Maryland attorney general’s office.
The officer notified Forbes wore a fake U.S. Marshal badge pin next to his firearm and had two magazines in a magazine carrier on the right side of his waist. Forbes gave the officer false contact information for a fake U.S. Marshals Service supervisor. When police contacted the actual service supervisory deputy, the deputy confirmed that Forbes was not employed there and his badge was fake.
Police searched Forbes and found that he carried three loaded magazines with several rounds in each and a black Glock-style airsoft gun. In a backpack located in Forbe’s vehicle, authorities discovered loose ammunition and a handgun that was not registered to Forbes, according to the attorney general’s office. A search of the vehicle’s VIN number was determined to be associated with a New Jersey tag, which was located in the trunk of the vehicle.
Officers contacted the registered owner of the handgun and discovered the owner met with Forbes on several occasions. The registered handgun owner believed Forbes was a legitimate U.S. Marshal as he openly carried a firearm and a U.S. Marshals badge, according to the attorney general’s office.
Forbes said in his plea agreement that he had identified himself as a U.S. Marshal to other county police officers by text message and in person on multiple occasions in order to learn information about responses to his apartment building and gain knowledge about the police department in general.
Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner commended the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Division, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department for their work in the investigation.