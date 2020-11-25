Anne Arundel police arrest third person in connection to Glen Burnie homicide

Authorities have arrested a third person in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man at a Latin American restaurant in Glen Burnie, a homicide prosecutors have linked to the violent transnational gang MS-13.
The latest arrest stemming from the death of Jose Salvador Mancia Aguilar, of Glen Burnie, resembles the last one.
Anne Arundel County police said Carlos Antonio Hercules-Aquino, 24, helped to drive the alleged killer across the country to avoid arrest. They said the same of 23-year-old Gerardo Ernesto Quinteros-Hernandez, who officers arrested last week.
Both men are accused of helping Cristian Enrique Pleitez-Tejada, who police pegged as the killer, flee the scene of the fatal stabbing at El Norteño Grill on Oct. 4.
Manci Aguilar was stabbed after an apparent dispute about what kind of shoes he was wearing, court documents detailed. Police said Hercules-Aquino and Quinteros-Hernandez drove Pleitez-Tejada to Missouri the day after the homicide.
Officers with the police department’s Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Hercules-Aquino early Tuesday morning at his residence in Annapolis “without incident,” authorities said in a statement.
Hercules-Aquino has been charged with two counts of being an accessory after the fact of murder, offenses identical to those levelled against Quinteros-Hernandez.
Quinteros-Hernandez and Hercules-Aquino are being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis, online records show. Meanwhile, court records show Pleitez-Tejada is being held pending trial, but jail records do not say where he is being kept in custody.
While authorities worked to arrest his alleged accomplices, an Anne Arundel County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Pleitez-Tejada with first-degree murder and concealing a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure. The indictment slashed assault and reckless endangerment offenses charged by the District Court commissioners.
Prosecutors said the court commissioners also erroneously charged Quinteros-Hernandez with murder, despite police not requesting such charges or the presence of any evidence suggesting that Quinteros-Hernandez participating in the killing.
Pleitez-Tejada and Hercules-Aquino are being represented by the Office of the Public Defender. However, it’s unclear from court records which attorney is representing each of the men. The office did not immediately respond to a request for comment or in response to questions Wednesday morning.
Court records do not list an attorney for Quinteros-Hernandez, a native of El Salvador who lives in the Annapolis area.
At the same hearing where prosecutors dropped the more serious charges against Quinteros-Hernandez, they brought forward allegations that the fatal stabbing of Mancia Aguilar was linked to MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha.
MS-13 is a gang made up primarily of Salvadoran immigrants or descendants and which has presence across America. Members have been known to carry out violence to elicit fear and respect. In Maryland, authorities say the gang’s “cliques” operate in Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Montgomery and Frederick counties. MS-13 has been tied to a handful of grisly murders in the Annapolis area.
“There is an allegation of MS-13 involvement underlying this whole event,” Assistant State’s Attorney Colleen McGuinn said at a bail review hearing for Quinteros-Hernandez.
However, charging documents do not detail gang affiliation, none of the men are charged with participating in a criminal enterprise and police have stopped short of confirming McGuinn’s claims. The police department said they are investigating potential MS-13 involvement.
A spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to questions about the cases Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the police department, Sgt. Kam Cooke, said the department has nothing more to say about the MS-13 allegations.
The investigation began around 8 p.m. on Oct. 4, when police officers and paramedics responded to the Latin American restaurant and bar for reports of a fight that culminated in a stabbing. At the scene, authorities found Mancia Aguilar on the ground. They rushed him to the hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead. After an autopsy, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Homicide detectives tracked down surveillance footage from the restaurant and drummed up video clips of the attack, which police have described as targeted. The images showed a person wearing a hooded jacket walking with Mancia Aguilar toward the back of the business and, moments later, Mancia Aguilar stumbling and collapsing in the main entrance, police said.
Police wrote in charging documents that the person with the jacket flipped up the hood and ran away from the bar. Witnesses told detectives that they heard an argument before Mancia Aguilar collapsed to the ground. An anonymous caller said Pleitez-Tejada stabbed him. Quinteros-Hernandez drove him to and from the restaurant, authorities said.
About two weeks later police traced Pleitez-Tejada to Arkansas. Homicide detectives flew there and arrested him with local law enforcement in the town of Rogers. The Edgewater resident was extradited back to Maryland. Police said he confessed in an interview room with homicide detectives to killing Mancia Aguilar. Continued investigation led police to his accomplices.
Quinteros-Hernandez and Hercules-Aquino drove Pleitez-Tejada to St. Louis, Missouri, before returning to Maryland and selling the car used to flee the scene of the homicide and drive across the country, according to charging documents. Police said they “secreted” the vehicle outside the county.
Despite three arrests, police say detectives continue to investigate the case. They encourage anyone with information about the fatal stabbing to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731.
There are a few options for people who wish to provide information but remain anonymous, whether it’s calling the county’s Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or reaching out to Metro Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-866-7LOCKUP or visiting the website metrocrimestoppers.org.