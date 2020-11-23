Two arrested for armed home invasion in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel police say

Two men were arrested Sunday for their roles in a home invasion and armed robbery in Glen Burnie Saturday night, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police said the men forced their way into a woman’s residence in the 7800 block of Bruton Drive, brandished a handgun and demanded cash.
The woman called 911 Sunday to tell police that she saw her assailants walking around her neighborhood, prompting officers to rush to the area and arrest the men, police said.
Bryan Lee Brooks, 31, and Darryl Damon Parker, 32, face a range of charges including home invasion, burglary, theft, assault, armed robbery and false imprisonment, according to online court records.
The records show Brooks, of Severna Park, was also charged with drug possession and having a loaded handgun on him.
A court commissioner ordered Brooks and Parker, of Annapolis, held without bond pending a bail review hearing Monday morning.
Both men are being represented by the Office of the Public Defender. An attorney with the Glen Burnie District Court division could not be reached for comment Monday morning.
Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. Saturday to Bruton Drive after a woman called 911 to report someone had invaded her home, police said.
She told officers she heard a noise at the door and opened it, at which point police said two men forced their way into her apartment.
After brandishing a handgun and demanding she hand over some of her belongings, police said the assailants ran away with her money and property.
Despite the arrests, the police department urges anyone with information to call detectives with the department’s Northern District Station in Brooklyn Park at 410-222-6135.