Glen Burnie building, cars damaged by gunfire, Anne Arundel police say

A building and some cars in Glen Burnie were damaged by bullets as gunfire was reported Wednesday night, Anne Arundel County police said.
Someone called 911 before 9:30 p.m. to report hearing gunshots in the area of Quiet Hollow Court, police said.
Officers responded shortly thereafter and discovered the damage, police said. Several cars sustained damage, as well as a nearby building.
Police said they’re unaware of any injuries.
The department asks anyone with information about the gunfire to contact detectives with the Eastern District Station in Pasadena by calling 410-222-6145.
Anyone who wishes to leave an anonymous tip can dial 410-222-4700.