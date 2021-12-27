Anne Arundel police: Teens shoot at car owner, ram into officer’s cruiser after stealing vehicle in Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County police arrested two 16-year-old boys Wednesday after they say the teens stole a vehicle and shot at the owner who followed them in another vehicle.
Officers arrived around 9 p.m. at the 7200 block of Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie for a report of a stolen vehicle. A woman told police a man got into her white 2016 Honda Accord while the car was running and unlocked. The man, who turned out to be a 16-year-old boy, drove off in the car, police said.
The woman’s husband determined the location of the car using a tracking system and found it in the area of Furnace Drive and Margate Drive, police said. The car was still occupied and the teens started firing rounds at the man, according to police. The man was not struck and called 911.
Officers found the car in the 3500 block of Potee Road. The teens tried to flee in the car and struck a police cruiser in the process. The teens then got out of the Honda and fled on foot, police said. After a short foot chase, both teens were taken into custody.
One teen had about 40 grams of suspected marijuana in his possession, police said, and the other teen had about 10 grams of suspected marijuana. Police also found a Bersa .380 caliber pistol, a Springfield 9mm pistol and a Ruger .22 caliber LR rifle in the stolen Honda.
Officers canvassed the neighborhood where the gunshots were fired and discovered a house in the 300 block of Margate Drive was damaged. Several spent shell casings were found on the roadway, police said.
Police do not identify the names of juveniles under the age of 18.