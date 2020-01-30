xml:space="preserve">
Police said they arrested 40-year-old Jody Howard King, of Laurel. and 45-year-old Steven Thomas III, of Crofton after pulling over their vehicle and finding a pipe and loaded handgun. The former was charged with drug paraphernalia possession, the latter with a host of gun-related counts.
A traffic stop late Wednesday night on Crain Highway in Glen Burnie led officers to arrest two men and confiscate a loaded handgun, Anne Arundel County police said.

Police said officers pulled over a white Mercedes Benz around 11:50 p.m. near the intersection of Crainmont Drive.

As officers approached the vehicle, police officials said the officers smelled marijuana. They subsequently detained the occupants and searched the vehicle.

Officers recovered a small glass pipe and a loaded handgun, according to the police department.

Police said they arrested 45-year-old Steven Thomas III, of Crofton, and 40-year-old Jody Howard King, of Laurel.

Thomas, of the 1700 block of Foxdale Court, faces charges of having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of a regulated firearm and ammunition, having a firearm and drugs and possessing a firearm despite having been convicted of a felony, according online court records.

Online records show Thomas has been convicted of multiple crimes that would preclude him from legally possessing the Jimenez Arms .25 caliber handgun that police confiscated from him Wednesday.

Thomas was ordered held without bond Thursday and has no attorney listed in court records.

Meanwhile King, of the 10000 block of Highridge Road, faces a single charge: possession of drug paraphernalia, according to electronic court records.

King does not have an attorney listed in court records. He was released on his own recognizance Thursday.

