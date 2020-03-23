Glen Burnie man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing girlfriend fatally

A Glen Burnie man was charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death early Monday morning during an alcohol-fueled fight, court records show.
Shannon Sauter, 32, died at a hospital after being stabbed repeatedly, police wrote in charging documents for Sauter’s boyfriend. The couples’ roommate allegedly witnessed the stabbing and told detectives what happened.
Timothy Paul Gough, 53, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, according to online court records.
A District Court Commissioner ordered Gough be held without bond Monday, though his bail status is up for review at a hearing Tuesday morning. Gough waived his right to have a lawyer present for his initial appearance and does not have an attorney listed online.
Anne Arundel County police officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the 5800 block of Larsen Street, where the couple lived with at least one roommate, after a housemate reported the stabbing.
When officers arrived at the residence, they found Gough outside covered with apparent blood stains and detained him, court records show. Police found Sauter nearby suffering from stab wounds to her upper body.
Paramedics took Sauter to the hospital, where medical personnel pronounced her dead, according to court documents.
After conducting an autopsy, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled that Sauter’s death was homicide caused by multiple sharp force injuries, police said in a statement Monday.
Police said that homicide detectives interviewed a witness and a suspect.
A roommate told detectives Gough and Sauter had been drinking and “were in a foul mood.” The witness said Sauter told Gough to leave her alone and went to a bedroom, only for Gough to follow, court documents show.
“An unusual noise” emanated from the bedroom, prompting the roommate to check on the couple, court records show. The roommate told detectives she saw Gough stabbing Sauter with a knife.
Police said a witness tried to intervene, but Gough persisted in stabbing Sauter.
Despite Gough’s arrest, police encourage anyone with information about Sauter’s killing to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or, if the caller wishes to remain anonymous, dial the county’s Tip Line at 410-222-4700.